Thursday
November 08
Thursday
November 08
OSCE urges to return White House access to CNN journalist
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The White House decision to suspend the access of CNN journalist Jim Acosta is regrettable and should be reviewed, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Désir tweeted.

 

 

As reported earlier, during the press conference on Wednesday, Acosta asked Trump about the so-called migrant caravan from Mexico, Trump replied , but Acosta kept asking clarifying questions. After the exchange of words, the President said that he would no longer answer Acosta's questions, since he had asked them enough. However, the reporter proceeded asking. A White House staffer took his microphone before Trump called him a "rude, terrible person."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
