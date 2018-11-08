OSCE urges to return White House access to CNN journalist

The White House decision to suspend the access of CNN journalist Jim Acosta is regrettable and should be reviewed, the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media, Harlem Désir tweeted.
Revoking of press pass of @CNN's Jim @Acosta by @WhiteHouse is regrettable. Journalists must be allowed to ask probing questions and hold leaders to account. Call for it to be reversed and not to call journalists enemy of the people. #USA— OSCE media freedom (@OSCE_RFoM) November 8, 2018
As reported earlier, during the press conference on Wednesday, Acosta asked Trump about the so-called migrant caravan from Mexico, Trump replied , but Acosta kept asking clarifying questions. After the exchange of words, the President said that he would no longer answer Acosta's questions, since he had asked them enough. However, the reporter proceeded asking. A White House staffer took his microphone before Trump called him a "rude, terrible person."