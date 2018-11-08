Putin informs CSTO summit of situation in Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) of the situation in Syria, in particular of a dialogue in the Astana format, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, TASS reported.
"He also informed his colleagues in the CSTO of a dialogue launched by representatives from the Astana format and the so-called Small Group on Syria," Peskov said referring to the recent summit in Istanbul. "He also informed them about different nuances in Syrian affairs. Other regional conflicts were mentioned as well," the spokesman said.