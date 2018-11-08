News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 08
USD
487.82
EUR
556.85
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
November 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.82
EUR
556.85
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Putin informs CSTO summit of situation in Syria
Putin informs CSTO summit of situation in Syria
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has informed a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) of the situation in Syria, in particular of a dialogue in the Astana format, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday, TASS reported.

"He also informed his colleagues in the CSTO of a dialogue launched by representatives from the Astana format and the so-called Small Group on Syria," Peskov said referring to the recent summit in Istanbul. "He also informed them about different nuances in Syrian affairs. Other regional conflicts were mentioned as well," the spokesman said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Nikol Pashinyan participates in CSTO Collective Security Council session
A number of documents were signed during the summit...
 Nazarbayev: New CSTO Secretary General most likely to be Belarus’ representative
“In line with the charter, Belarus goes next, in alphabetic order…
 CSTO member states to make decision on Secretary General candidacy in December
Valery Semerikov will remain acting CSTO Secretary General...
 CSTO summit: Nazarbayev advises colleagues to be concise
Delegates will have 10 minutes to speak…
 Armenia’s acting FM participates in joint sitting of CSTO bodies
He attached importance to the steps on increasing the CSTO peacekeeping potential and strengthening cooperation with the UN...
 Presidency of CSTO passes to Kyrgyzstan
Astana hosts a meeting...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news