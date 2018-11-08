News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 09
USD
487.82
EUR
556.85
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.82
EUR
556.85
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
US authorities expands sanctions list against Russia
US authorities expands sanctions list against Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The US authorities have expanded the sanctions list against Russia related to Ukraine and Crimea, adding three individuals and nine organizations, the US Treasury Department said in a report on Thursday, TASS reported.

The list includes Alexander Basov, who is linked with the Ministry of State Security of the Lugansk People's Republic, according to the US Treasury’s statement. The alleged link may concern the Deputy Minister of State Security of the republic, but this is not specified in the document. Two other individuals on the list are: Andrey Sushko and Vladimir Zaritsky. The US Treasury provides no specific information about them.

The US Treasury added three sanatoriums located in Crimea Ay-Petri, Duilber and Miskhor. The sanctioned companies on the lists are Krymteploelektrotsentral, Garant-SV, Management Company for Infrastructure Projects, Yuzhny Project, the Mriya resort and the Ministry of State Security of the Lugansk People’s Republic.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news