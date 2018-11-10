Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 120 times last week

YEREVAN. – The adversary breached the truce along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 120 times, from November 4 to 10.
During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 1,300 shots toward the Artsakh military positions, and with various-caliber shooting weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
But the vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army respect the ceasefire regime, and they continue confidently carrying out their combat task.