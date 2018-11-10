News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 10
USD
487.95
EUR
553.19
RUB
7.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.95
EUR
553.19
RUB
7.29
Show news feed
Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 120 times last week
Azerbaijan violates ceasefire 120 times last week
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The adversary breached the truce along the Line of Contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 120 times, from November 4 to 10.

During this time the Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 1,300 shots toward the Artsakh military positions, and with various-caliber shooting weapons, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense (MOD) informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

But the vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army respect the ceasefire regime, and they continue confidently carrying out their combat task.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan violated truce 100 times last week
The Azerbaijan armed forces fired more than 800 shots...
 Azerbaijan breaches Karabakh ceasefire more than 100 times in one week
The defense ministry of Artsakh said that their troops refrained from taking countermeasures...
 Acting Defence Minister: Situation on border with Azerbaijan is stable
Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 80 times in passing week
The Artsakh army, however, strictly adhered to maintaining the truce…
 Karabakh MOD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire over 100 times in passing week
But the vanguard units of the Artsakh Defense Army fully control the frontline…
 Artsakh president visits southern section of Artsakh-Azerbaijani borderline
Defense minister Levon Mnatsakanyan, other officials accompanied the President...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news