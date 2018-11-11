News
Russia Embassy to clarify circumstances over Russian journalist detention in US
Russia Embassy to clarify circumstances over Russian journalist detention in US
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Incidents

Russian Embassy in Washington approached the US Department of State with a request over an incident with detention of Russian journalist Alexander Malkevich in the Washington airport, the diplomatic mission tweeted on Sunday.

"In connection with mass media reports concerning detention of Russian journalist Alexander Malkevich by FBI officers in the Washington airport, an inquiry regarding the circumstances of the event was sent to the Department of State," TASS reported quoting the Embassy’s tweet.
