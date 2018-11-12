Armenia ex-ruling party: Acting PM Pashinyan’s power should not be absolute

YEREVAN. – It is clear who will be the [ruling] power. It should be figured out what makeup the opposition will have.

Former ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) Vice-Chairman Armen Ashotyan, who is also a member of the National Assembly faction of the RPA, on Monday told the above-said to reporters at parliament.

“The [ruling] power, which will be absolute in Armenia, contains the biggest danger in itself. [Acting PM] Nikol Pashinyan’s power should not be absolute,” Ashotyan said. “The My Step alliance’s people who believe that this change of power [in the country] was for democracy need to be interested in it.

“And if that was so, these people are obligated to create for the RPA the best, equal conditions for [the forthcoming snap parliamentary election] campaign.”

Ashotyan stressed that the RPA was interested in the fact that the election be of a very good quality.

“If [acting] prime minister wants good elections, he is obligated to quickly give messages to all those people who think that these elections should turn into ‘boxing,” the RPA vice-chairman noted, in particular. “If it’s about a riff-raff fight, we’ll have a riff-raff parliament.”