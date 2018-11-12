Acting minister of labor and social affairs to be No. 2 on Bright Armenia party electoral list

YEREVAN. – Acting Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Mane Tandilyan, will be second on the Bright Armenia party’s proportional representation electoral list in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election.

Earlier, Bright Armenia had announced that its electoral list will be headed by Edmon Marukyan, a member of the “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction at the National Assembly (NA).

In the 2017 NA election, Tandilyan was elected an MP.

On May 12 of the current year, she was appointed Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

Also, Mane Tandilyan is Vice-Chairperson of the Governing Board of the Bright Armenia party.