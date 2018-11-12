News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 12
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.57
EUR
549.84
RUB
7.22
Show news feed
Acting minister of labor and social affairs to be No. 2 on Bright Armenia party electoral list
Acting minister of labor and social affairs to be No. 2 on Bright Armenia party electoral list
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Acting Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, Mane Tandilyan, will be second on the Bright Armenia party’s proportional representation electoral list in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election.

Earlier, Bright Armenia had announced that its electoral list will be headed by Edmon Marukyan, a member of the “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction at the National Assembly (NA).

In the 2017 NA election, Tandilyan was elected an MP.

On May 12 of the current year, she was appointed Minister of Labor and Social Affairs.

Also, Mane Tandilyan is Vice-Chairperson of the Governing Board of the Bright Armenia party.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia ex-ruling party: Acting PM Pashinyan’s power should not be absolute
The RPA vice-chairman said if it is about a riff-raff fight, we will have a riff-raff parliament…
 Yelk faction MP has no hopes that Armenia ex-ruling party will be in next parliament
But had the RPA done a rebranding…
 Armenia ruling party: We consider anyone to be opponent
At the forthcoming snap parliamentary election…
 MP: Prosperous Armenia party is a part of revolution
Zohrabyan said it is difficult to predict the results of the elections...
 RPA proportional list to be headed by Vigen Sargsyan
“The opposition is the strongest lever of the people towards the government…
 RPA discusses its participation in snap elections, internal political situation
The MPs discussed the participation in the snap parliamentary elections...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news