8 people killed in Gaza
8 people killed in Gaza
Region:Middle East
Theme: Politics

Seven Palestinians, including a local militant commander, have been killed during a covert Israeli operation in Gaza, BBC reported

According to the Israeli military, after the clashes 17 rockets had been fired from Gaza into Israel and three were shot down.

Schools have been ordered closed in Israeli border communities as a precaution. On November 11, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu interrupted his visit to Paris, where he participated in events to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War, and immediately returned to Israel.
