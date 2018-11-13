OSCE/ODIHR plans large-scale observation mission in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Chairman of the Central Electoral Commission (CEC) of Armenia, Tigran Mukuchyan, on Monday received the main staff of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR) observation mission for the snap parliamentary election to be held in the country on December 9.
Mukuchyan stressed the importance of the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission during the upcoming vote, the CEC informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, he presented the CEC’s preparations for the organization and conduct of this election.
Presenting the methodology of the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission, its leader, Ambassador Urszula Gacek, noted that a large-scale observation mission was planned to be carried out during the early parliamentary election in Armenia. She added that observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will later join the OSCE/ODIHR observation mission in the country.