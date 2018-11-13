News
Head of OSCE/ODIHR mission: We are here to observe, not to criticize
Head of OSCE/ODIHR mission: We are here to observe, not to criticize
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A core team of 13 international observer from 11 different participating states arrived in Yerevan on Saturday, head of OSCE/ODIHR mission Urszula Gacek told reporters in Yerevan.

“Our main task is to observe how the election complies with international standards and your own legislation,” she said.

The observes are looking how registration process goes, how central electoral authorities are preparing technically for such a large-scale elections.

“We will be looking how the media is covering the election. If any of the parties complain we will see how these complaints are dealt with,” the Ambassador said.

The observers will be joined by other 24 long-term observers and by additional 250 short-term observers close to the elections. Later on they will also be joined by the representatives from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, as well as the members of the European Parliament.

“We are here to observe, not to criticize.  We do not have any political agenda. We are looking into the process only and we follow exactly the same standards as in any other OSCE member state,” she emphasized.

The mission will give a press conference on Monday a day after the elections and will present a report in two months after the elections.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
