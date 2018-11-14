EU, UK, Germany and Sweden to provide financial assistance for Armenia early election

YEREVAN.—The European Union, the governments of Germany, UK and Sweden will provide financial support to Armenia for conducting snap parliamentary elections on December 9.

Acting Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan, head of the EU mission to Armenia Piotr Switalski, German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler, UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth, Swedish Charge d'affaires, UN Resident Coordinator, UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia Shombi Sharp signed a document to formally announce the launch of the UNDP program of support for the electoral processes in Armenia.

The project is targeted at helping Armenia in holding reliable and transperent election, and to strengthen the capabilities of Armenia's electoral bodies.

The project is funded by the Armenian government, the EU, the governments of Germany, UK and Sweden – $0.7 million, 1.5 million euros, 0.7 million euros, 0.5 million pounds and 1.5 million Swedish kronas respectively.

The project targets the following key areas: to ensure the use of voter identification devices introduced in the 2017 elections, live broadcasting from polling stations and the count of votes on the polling day by placing web cameras at around 1,500 polling stations, improving the voter registration process and informing the voters, facilitate the development of new training modules and support the Central Electoral Commission in updating existing training manuals raising awareness of women and young voters about the process.

The Armenian government has addressed the European countries for help.