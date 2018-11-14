News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
USD
488.68
EUR
549.03
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.68
EUR
549.03
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
EU, UK, Germany and Sweden to provide financial assistance for Armenia early election
EU, UK, Germany and Sweden to provide financial assistance for Armenia early election
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.—The European Union, the governments of Germany, UK and Sweden will provide financial support to Armenia for conducting snap parliamentary elections on December 9.

Acting Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan, head of the EU mission to Armenia Piotr Switalski, German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler, UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth, Swedish Charge d'affaires, UN Resident Coordinator, UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia Shombi Sharp signed a document to formally announce the launch of the UNDP program of support for the electoral processes in Armenia.

The project is targeted at helping Armenia in holding reliable and transperent election, and to strengthen the capabilities of Armenia's electoral bodies.

The project is funded by the Armenian government, the EU, the governments of Germany, UK and Sweden – $0.7 million, 1.5 million euros, 0.7 million euros, 0.5 million pounds and 1.5 million Swedish kronas respectively.

The project targets the following key areas: to ensure the use of voter identification devices introduced in the 2017 elections, live broadcasting from polling stations and the count of votes on the polling day by placing web cameras at around 1,500 polling stations, improving the voter registration process and informing the voters, facilitate the development of new training modules and support the Central Electoral Commission in updating existing training manuals raising awareness of women and young voters about the process.

The Armenian government has addressed the European countries for help.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia political forces submitting their documents to Central Electoral Commission - LIVE
For the snap National Assembly election on December 9…
 UN representative to Armenia: We are facing historic event
The objective of us all is that fair and transparent elections are held in Armenia…
 Alliance party to join Prosperous Armenia's list for early elections
A day earlier Urikhanyan said his party is rejoining Prosperous Armenia...
 Switalski: We hope election law will be amended after Armenia election
The Armenian people have to be confident in the election results...
 EU envoy: These elections should be best one in Armenia
Ambassador Świtalski urged Armenian citizens not to sell their votes…
 ARF Armenia proportional representation electoral list’s top 3 is announced
For the upcoming snap parliamentary election…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news