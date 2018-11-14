News
Artsakh Security Council chief: Chapter of Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements can be considered closed
Artsakh Security Council chief: Chapter of Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements can be considered closed
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

I’m definitely in favor of the viewpoints of the new authorities of the Republic of Armenia, on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. But we need to show great caution, since it will be necessary to clarify the dosage of negotiating and the things to do by Armenia and Artsakh in the process. 

Secretary of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Security Council, Vitaly Balasanyan, told the abovementioned to Aravot (Morning) newspaper.

“The conflict is between Artsakh and Azerbaijan,” he added. “And in the negotiation process, Artsakh, not Armenia, should act as a party to the conflict.”

As for the verbal agreement reached between Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev in Tajikistan’s capital city of Dushanbe, Balasanyan said any such meeting was important. But he expressed a conviction that this agreement was indispensable for Azerbaijan, and the latter pursues its own interests.

As per the Artsakh Security Council chief, in this way, the chapter of Vienna and St. Petersburg agreements can be considered closed. 

“Going to such an agreement is due also to domestic problems and the existence of some internal political tension, since the social situation is getting worse there [in Azerbaijan],” Balasanyan explained. “In addition, Azerbaijan is attempting to buy time to draw conclusions from the processes taking place in the region.”

Vitaly Balasanyan stressed that, aside from all this, Azerbaijan continues its engineering activities along the whole length of its frontline.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
