NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 14.11.2018

The political forces intending to run in the snap election for National Assembly on Wednesday presented their respective documents to the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia.

Two blocs and nine parties have submitted the lists by 6 p.m. Among them are “My Step” bloc, “We” bloc, the Republican Party of Armenia, Prosperous Armenia party, ARF Dashnaktsutyun, Orinats Yerkir, Bright Armenia, Sasna Tsrer party, Christian-Democratic Party, Citizens’ Decision party and National Progress party.

“My Step” bloc led by acting PM Nikol Pashinyan submitted a list containing 183 names, among them members of the incumbent government. Former ruling Republican Party of Armenia submitted the electoral list headed by ex-defense minister Vigen Sargsyan. Prosperous Armenia’s list is headed by Gagik Tsarukyan.

Armenia’s acting Labor and Social Affairs Minister Mane Tandilyan has resigned.

In her statement posted on Facebook, Tandilyan said she is resigning in order to participate in the early parliamentary vote, and as a member of the “Bright Armenia” party.

“The upcoming vote is of special importance for Armenia. During this election the parliament reflecting the real votes of the citizens will be formed,” she said.

The European Union, the governments of Germany, UK and Sweden will provide financial support to Armenia for conducting snap parliamentary elections on December 9.

“Electoral Support Project in Armenia” has been launched by the head of the EU mission, UK and German ambassadors, Swedish Chargée d'Affaires, UN Resident Coordinator and Armenia’s Deputy PM.

Overall, around $4.2 million will be provided for the project which seeks to further support electoral reform and a more credible and transparent electoral process in Armenia.

The State Revenue Committee of Armenia carried out inspections at Gazprom Armenia, subsidiary of Russia’s Gazprom company.

A number of violations and cases of non-fulfillment of tax obligations were discovered during the inspections. In 2016 and 2017, Gazprom Armenia presented false VAT and income tax calculations, as a result the company’s tax duties were reported several billion drams lower.

A criminal case has been launched over the incident

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed decrees to appoint the ambassadors to Poland and Lebanon.

Vahagn Atabekyan has been appointed an ambassador to Lebanon, while Samvel Mkrthcyan has been appointed as ambassador to Poland.