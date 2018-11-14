News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.96
EUR
549.93
RUB
7.21
Show news feed
State Revenue Committee: Major violations revealed in Gazprom Armenia
State Revenue Committee: Major violations revealed in Gazprom Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The State Revenue Committee of Armenia carried out inspections at Gazprom Armenia, State Revenue Committee’s press service reported.

A number of violations and cases of non-fulfillment of tax obligations in especially large amounts were revealed during the inspections.

In 2016 and 2017, Gazprom Armenia presented false VAT and income tax calculations, as a result the company’s tax duties were reported several billion drams lower.

A criminal case has been launched over the incident.

Investigative and procedural operations are ongoing to clarify the damages caused to the state and reveal corruption cases. 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Acting minister: Energy junction status will provide Armenia wide investment opportunities
Its energy sector has recorded remarkable results in recent years…
 EBRD interested in new projects in renewable energy segment of Armenia
The financial sector is a priority for the EBRD in Armenia…
Acting deputy PM: Armenia considers renewable energy as locomotive of economic development
It strives for a gradual development of the culture of energy saving…
 OPEC and its allies agree that analysis shows need for 1 million bpd cut in oil output
Saudi Arabia was not preparing for a breakup of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ...
 Acting Energy Minister participates in the meeting of CIS energy ministers
The acting minister presented the energy sector of Armenia…
US includes SGC in exception list of anti-Iran sanctions
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news