State Revenue Committee: Major violations revealed in Gazprom Armenia

YEREVAN. – The State Revenue Committee of Armenia carried out inspections at Gazprom Armenia, State Revenue Committee’s press service reported.
A number of violations and cases of non-fulfillment of tax obligations in especially large amounts were revealed during the inspections.
In 2016 and 2017, Gazprom Armenia presented false VAT and income tax calculations, as a result the company’s tax duties were reported several billion drams lower.
A criminal case has been launched over the incident.
Investigative and procedural operations are ongoing to clarify the damages caused to the state and reveal corruption cases.