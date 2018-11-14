Armenia's acting social affairs minister resigns

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s acting Labor and Social Affairs Minister Mane Tandilyan has handed over resignation.
In her statement posted on Facebook, Tandilyan said she is resigning in order to run for the parliament in the list of “Bright Armenia” party.
“The upcoming vote is of special importance for Armenia, during this election a parliament reflecting the real votes of the citizens will be formed,” she said.
Tandilyan thanked the PM, her Cabinet colleagues and the ministry staff, adding that she would continue her political career as a member of the National Assembly.