Armenia to extradite thief-in-law Mehrab Kalashov to France
Armenia to extradite thief-in-law Mehrab Kalashov to France
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – Armenia's Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan decided to permit the extradition of thief-in-law Mehrab Kalashov to the authorities of France over criminal investigation.

Prosecutor General’s press service said the decision was based on France's request and the petition on the arrest and extradition. The court sustained the petition. Kalashov has been arrested for two months, and will be extradited.

Kalashav has been searched since 2015 and was charged with money laundering and promoting organized crime.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
