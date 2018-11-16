More than half of Britons are now against Brexit

More than half of Britons (55%) are now against Brexit and support a second EU referendum, 35% are against and 10% are undetermined, SKY News reported.
Just one in seven Britons (14%) think the draft Brexit deal proposed by Theresa May is better than either a "no-deal" Brexit (32%) or remaining in the EU (54%), the poll reveals.
Besides, 31% of respondents think Theresa May is the best person to lead the country through Brexit, which places her ahead of Jeremy Corbyn with 24%, Jacob Rees-Mogg (18%), Boris Johnson (17%) and Dominic Raab (10%).