News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
USD
487.27
EUR
549.69
RUB
7.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 16
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.27
EUR
549.69
RUB
7.31
Show news feed
More than half of Britons are now against Brexit
More than half of Britons are now against Brexit
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

More than half of Britons (55%) are now against Brexit and support a second EU referendum, 35% are against and 10% are undetermined, SKY News reported.

Just one in seven Britons (14%) think the draft Brexit deal proposed by Theresa May is better than either a "no-deal" Brexit (32%) or remaining in the EU (54%), the poll reveals.

Besides, 31% of respondents think Theresa May is the best person to lead the country through Brexit, which places her ahead of Jeremy Corbyn with 24%, Jacob Rees-Mogg (18%), Boris Johnson (17%) and Dominic Raab (10%).
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Czech Ambassador: EU-Armenia deal may be approved in any session from now
“The Senate has already approved the ratification in May…
 European Parliament still hopes UK will return to EU
We still really regret Brexit...
 Tusk names date of Brexit summit
The member states have to finalize the draft bill...
European Parliament welcomes progress on Brexit deal
It is encouraging to see that we are moving toward a fair deal…
 UK cabinet endorses Brexit deal
May told reporters outside her Downing Street residence that she had won over her divided cabinet, which includes some senior Brexiteers...
 US warns sanctions still an option against Nord Stream 2
“If that philosophy is not adopted and Nord Stream continues, then the president has many, many other tools at his disposal...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news