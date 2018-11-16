News
Acting FM: Armenia has to retain CSTO Secretary General’s position
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

 

Armenia has to retain CSTO Secretary General’s post, Armenian acting Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said in an interview with TASS.

Asked to comment, whether Armenia can consider losing the opportunity to nominate its candidate for this post and whether a decision has been taken to deprive Armenia of the CSTO secretary general’s position, given the recent statements by the Kazakh president, Mnatsakanyan noted that CSTO is a platform for the military and political cooperation of six security partners.

“Armenia has to retain CSTO Secretary General’s post, and we have good human resources for this. At the same time, the issue is based on the following: firstly, the regulatory framework does not provide for any specific decisions to resolve issues related to the impossibility of exercising the powers of the CSTO Secretary General; secondly, decisions are made by consensus, and thirdly - the authority and viability,” the acting FM noted.

According to him, Armenian approach is aimed at strengthening the effectiveness of the organization as a whole, as well as strengthening the consolidation of all six CSTO member states.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
