News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 17
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
November 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Armenia analyst: Anti-Russian slogans are impermissible in forthcoming elections
Armenia analyst: Anti-Russian slogans are impermissible in forthcoming elections
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – There is no doubt that during the election campaign season, anti-Russian slogans and moods will become more active by some political forces in Armenia, analyst Aram Safaryan said at a press conference on Saturday.

But in his words, it is indispensable to continue the course which Armenia follows for more than 25 years, and not to create tension in relations with Russia.

“The course of Armenia’s foreign policy has always differed by [the fact] that it has had a multi-vector orientation,” he noted. “And it should not be permitted that Armenia turns into an arena for a West-Russia confrontation.”

The analyst added, however, that considering many factors, it is necessary to maintain the special level of relations with Russia.

“The political forces [of Armenia] should take into account the fact of close cooperation with Russia,” Safaryan stressed, in particular.

He added that the new Armenian authorities need to increase the level of relations with Russia.

Eleven political forces in Armenia will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mnatsakanyan: I really appreciate our relationship, mutual understanding
there is a rich agenda between Yerevan and Moscow both in a bilateral and multilateral format...
 Armenia acting PM holds phone talks with Vladimir Putin
The sides discussed cooperation in the framework of Eurasian integration associations…
 Tonoyan: Russian armed forces and border guards play important role in ensuring security of Armenia
He stressed the importance of the presence of Russian border guards...
 Newspaper: Why wasn't new CSTO Secretary General elected?
sia, which has a decisive role, has not voiced a clear position yet...
 Armenia Deputy Speaker receives Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin
The Deputy Speaker also touched upon the activities of the National Commission…
 Armenian Deputy FM comments on mandate of CSTO Secretary General
Armenia's position in CSTO is strong...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news