Armenia analyst: Anti-Russian slogans are impermissible in forthcoming elections

YEREVAN. – There is no doubt that during the election campaign season, anti-Russian slogans and moods will become more active by some political forces in Armenia, analyst Aram Safaryan said at a press conference on Saturday.

But in his words, it is indispensable to continue the course which Armenia follows for more than 25 years, and not to create tension in relations with Russia.

“The course of Armenia’s foreign policy has always differed by [the fact] that it has had a multi-vector orientation,” he noted. “And it should not be permitted that Armenia turns into an arena for a West-Russia confrontation.”

The analyst added, however, that considering many factors, it is necessary to maintain the special level of relations with Russia.

“The political forces [of Armenia] should take into account the fact of close cooperation with Russia,” Safaryan stressed, in particular.

He added that the new Armenian authorities need to increase the level of relations with Russia.

Eleven political forces in Armenia will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.