News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 18
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Suicide bomber blows herself up in Chechnya’s capital
Suicide bomber blows herself up in Chechnya’s capital
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

An unidentified woman has detonated her suicide belt near a checkpoint on the outskirts of Chechnya’s capital Grozny, no one else was hurt in the attack, Chechen Acting Interior Minister Alti Alaudinov told reporters on Saturday, TASS reported.

"At about 4 p.m. on Saturday, a young woman approached Federal Police Checkpoint 21 on the outskirts of Grozny’s Staropromyslovsky district," he said.

"Seeing her weird behavior, the officers on duty told her to stop and show her ID. Instead of meeting the demand, the woman ran towards the checkpoint. The police officers noticed her wearing a suicide belt and at that moment they fired a warning shot," Alaudinov said.

"The young woman blew herself up," he added.

Neither law enforcers nor civilians were hurt in the attack, he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Iran declares readiness to carry out anti-terrorist operation in Pakistan
Iran expects Pakistan to complement cooperation and to enhance security cooperation…
 At least 16 killed in Afghanistan after Taliban attack
Militants also kidnapped two soldiers and wounded three more…
 ISIS claims responsibility for Melbourne attack
Several people were stabbed, and one of them fatally...
 Melbourne Police confirm assailant dead after "terrorist" attack
“What we know so far about the individual...
 ISIS mass graves found in Iraq
Militants kidnapped them after the capture of Mosul in June 2014…
 Australia may have a private prison for terrorists
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news