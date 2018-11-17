Suicide bomber blows herself up in Chechnya’s capital

An unidentified woman has detonated her suicide belt near a checkpoint on the outskirts of Chechnya’s capital Grozny, no one else was hurt in the attack, Chechen Acting Interior Minister Alti Alaudinov told reporters on Saturday, TASS reported.
"At about 4 p.m. on Saturday, a young woman approached Federal Police Checkpoint 21 on the outskirts of Grozny’s Staropromyslovsky district," he said.
"Seeing her weird behavior, the officers on duty told her to stop and show her ID. Instead of meeting the demand, the woman ran towards the checkpoint. The police officers noticed her wearing a suicide belt and at that moment they fired a warning shot," Alaudinov said.
"The young woman blew herself up," he added.
Neither law enforcers nor civilians were hurt in the attack, he said.