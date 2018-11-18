News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 18
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
November 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.72
EUR
550.71
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
China president calls for inclusive, innovative and rule-based world economy
China president calls for inclusive, innovative and rule-based world economy
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Chinese President Xi Jinping called to build an open, inclusive, innovative and rule-based world economy while addressing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit here on Saturday.

In a keynote speech to the business leaders, Xi urged the international community to hold on to the right direction of world economy and work out an efficient global governance system, People's Daily reported.

While achieving its own development, China will make greater contributions to helping countries around the world realize shared prosperity, Xi said.

“As we brave the rough waters of the global economy and confront the many risks and challenges, it is all too befitting that we have come together on this ship to chart the course for future development and cooperation,” Xi said.

 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news