China president calls for inclusive, innovative and rule-based world economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping called to build an open, inclusive, innovative and rule-based world economy while addressing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit here on Saturday.
In a keynote speech to the business leaders, Xi urged the international community to hold on to the right direction of world economy and work out an efficient global governance system, People's Daily reported.
While achieving its own development, China will make greater contributions to helping countries around the world realize shared prosperity, Xi said.
“As we brave the rough waters of the global economy and confront the many risks and challenges, it is all too befitting that we have come together on this ship to chart the course for future development and cooperation,” Xi said.