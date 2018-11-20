“Show trial” against captured Armenia citizen continues in Azerbaijan

The “show trial” against Armenian citizen Karen Ghazaryan, who is in captivity by Azerbaijan, continues in this country.

The “trial” is being held at the Ganja Court on Grave Crimes, Minval.az reported.

Ghazaryan is accused of committing several offenses. The charges against Ghazaryan are brought pursuant to more than fifteen articles of the Azerbaijani criminal code.

Karen Ghazaryan (born in 1984), a resident of Berdavan border village in Armenia’s Tavush Province, had ended up in Azerbaijan for unknown reasons, and was captured on July 15.

Azerbaijan had attempted to present this as “the prevention of a reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces on the border.” The incident allegedly had occurred in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh Region. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry had said an Armenian serviceman was taken captive.

The Armenian Defense Ministry, however, formally had declared that Ghazaryan was not serving and had never served in the Armed Forces of Armenia.

And on November 16, the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, announced that he had petitioned to the UN and the Council of Europe commissioners, in connection with having Ghazaryan returned to Armenia, and that relevant work was being done also in close cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross.