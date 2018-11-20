News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 20
USD
484.7
EUR
553.96
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.7
EUR
553.96
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
“Show trial” against captured Armenia citizen continues in Azerbaijan
“Show trial” against captured Armenia citizen continues in Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The “show trial” against Armenian citizen Karen Ghazaryan, who is in captivity by Azerbaijan, continues in this country.

The “trial” is being held at the Ganja Court on Grave Crimes, Minval.az reported.

Ghazaryan is accused of committing several offenses. The charges against Ghazaryan are brought pursuant to more than fifteen articles of the Azerbaijani criminal code.

Karen Ghazaryan (born in 1984), a resident of Berdavan border village in Armenia’s Tavush Province, had ended up in Azerbaijan for unknown reasons, and was captured on July 15.

Azerbaijan had attempted to present this as “the prevention of a reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces on the border.” The incident allegedly had occurred in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh Region. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry had said an Armenian serviceman was taken captive.

The Armenian Defense Ministry, however, formally had declared that Ghazaryan was not serving and had never served in the Armed Forces of Armenia.

And on November 16, the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, announced that he had petitioned to the UN and the Council of Europe commissioners, in connection with having Ghazaryan returned to Armenia, and that relevant work was being done also in close cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Pashinyan to Belarus: We will get the answer to this question
We are asking: What does it mean that you are selling weapons to a country that threatens to seize our capital city?...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: Relative calm with Azerbaijan is result of Dushanbe arrangements
And not a result of the operative link between the two countries…
 Pashinyan: We cannot return two “Ramil Safarovs” to Azerbaijan
PM and the government have to think about both persons...
 Ex-official: There is great temptation to put pressure on Armenia authorities to resolve Karabakh conflict
And the South Caucasus will soon become strategic arena for Iran-related events…
 Protest staged outside Armenia government building, in support of Karen Ghazaryan captured by Azerbaijan
The demonstrators demanded from the government to take action to have him returned…
 President Sahakyan in LA, briefs Armenian clergy on Karabakh conflict
He visited the Western Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church of North America…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news