News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 21
USD
484.7
EUR
553.96
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.7
EUR
553.96
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Prosperous Armenia Party electoral list is made public
Prosperous Armenia Party electoral list is made public
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) will run in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election with 169 candidates.

The Central Electoral Commission has issued the respective proportional and territorial representation electoral list of this political force.

Party chairman—and tycoon MP—Gagik Tsarukyan is heading the list.

Eight out of the top ten on this list are members of the “Tsarukyan” Faction of the National Assembly of the sixth convocation.

Eleven political forces in Armenia will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting on December 9.

And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
RPA is ready to work with authorities
Gagik Minasyan pointed to serious challenges in terms of foreign policy, internal security and economy...
 CIS observation mission in Armenia will start its work on November 22
The 70-member mission will meet with the head of Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: We expect vote of confidence for next 5 years
The acting PM presented what they had promised the people, and what they had fulfilled…
 Members of Russian State Duma to observe early parliamentary elections in Armenia
The delegation of the State Duma will be there, all the political groups will be represented in the delegation...
 Armenia’s Central Electoral Commission registers proportional lists of all 11 political forces
Prosperous Armenia to decide on joining coalition after elections
The politician went on insisting that the people will decide...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news