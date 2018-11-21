Prosperous Armenia Party electoral list is made public

YEREVAN. – The Prosperous Armenia Party (PAP) will run in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election with 169 candidates.
The Central Electoral Commission has issued the respective proportional and territorial representation electoral list of this political force.
Party chairman—and tycoon MP—Gagik Tsarukyan is heading the list.
Eight out of the top ten on this list are members of the “Tsarukyan” Faction of the National Assembly of the sixth convocation.
Eleven political forces in Armenia will vie for parliamentary seats in the snap voting on December 9.
And the 12-day election campaign season will kick off on November 26.