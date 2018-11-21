EU Ambassador to Armenia signs 3 civil society projects (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Ambassador Piotr Switalskí, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Armenia on Wednesday signed three new civil society projects on elections preparations and observation.
The three projects with a total value of €850 000 are financed through the European Initiative for Democracy and Human Rights (EIDHR) and are part of the European Union's contribution to democratic elections in Armenia.
“A citizen's vote is a political right to be protected – not a commodity. The participation of civil society in electoral processes is crucial in an inclusive and responsive democracy. Through these projects, civil society activists will raise awareness and prepare voters and observers to engage in elections as well as advocate for the rights of women, first-time voters, journalists and people with disabilities to make their own choices.I truly hope that Armenian citizens around the country will appreciate the important, balanced information, analyses and recommendations made available through these projects and the efforts to ensure that citizens hold the government is accountable,” he said.