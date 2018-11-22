News
Armenia marks Bank Worker’s Day
Armenia marks Bank Worker’s Day
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

In 2003, the government of Armenia declared November 22 as Bank Worker’s Day.

Through this celebration, the Armenian state stresses the importance of the banking system, and the bank workers’ considerable contribution to Armenia’s economic development and ensuring its financial sustainability.

The choosing of this day for this holiday is due to the fact that on November 22, 1993 the ex-USSR ruble was withdrawn from circulation in Armenia, and it was replaced by the country’s new national currency: the dram.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
