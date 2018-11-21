RPA MP: It’s time to give up the logics of rallies

YEREVAN. – The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) member, MP Arpine Hovhannisyan commented on the recent statement made by MP Lena Nazaryan, the head of Pashinyan-led Yelk parliamentary group.
Nazaryan insisted that acting Nikol Pashinyan PM’s visits and rallies in the provinces did not represent the misuse of administrative resources. However, Hovhannisyan disagrees with the deputy.
“It’s time to give up the logics of rallies and adapt to restrictions that exist for the authorities,” Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook. She added that the misuse of administrative resources is something that is defined by international standards.