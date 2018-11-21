News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 21
USD
484.29
EUR
551.32
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.29
EUR
551.32
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Lena Nazaryan insists: Pashinyan never misused administrative resources
Lena Nazaryan insists: Pashinyan never misused administrative resources
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The head of “Yelk” faction at the Armenian National Assembly, Lena Nazaryan disagreed that acting PM Nikol Pashinyan misused administrative resources when visiting the provinces.

On Wednesday she told reporters that “whatever he could do during these rallies, i.e. talk to citizens and answer their questions, is not banned for the RPA, too. No one prevented them from visiting Gegharkunik or any other province and talk to people through rallies, though I doubt they are capable of doing that”.

MP thinks that misuse of power can occur when one candidate is allowed doing something that the others are deprived of.

“Is there any candidate who cannot go to provinces and meet people?” she wonders.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Pashinyan: Number of “businessman” MP candidates considerably dropped in these elections
“The businessman stratum is our greatest ally in carrying out economic revolution,” the acting PM noted…
 US embassy officials discuss elections assistance with Armenia's Central Electoral Commission
“The U.S. government's ongoing and long-term assistance to electoral and political processes shows our commitment to a strong partnership...
 Armenia acting PM: God forbid if an attempt is made to buy votes anywhere
The task of Armenian authorities is to ensure that elections are conducted on a completely level playing field...
 Armenia ex-ruling party announces its “rating” electoral system MP candidates by electoral districts
There are 127 candidates on the RPA electoral list, and 124 of them will run for parliament by way of the territorial representation system…
 Prosperous Armenia Party electoral list is made public
It will run in the forthcoming snap parliamentary election with 169 candidates…
 RPA is ready to work with authorities
Gagik Minasyan pointed to serious challenges in terms of foreign policy, internal security and economy...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news