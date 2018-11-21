Lena Nazaryan insists: Pashinyan never misused administrative resources

YEREVAN. – The head of “Yelk” faction at the Armenian National Assembly, Lena Nazaryan disagreed that acting PM Nikol Pashinyan misused administrative resources when visiting the provinces.

On Wednesday she told reporters that “whatever he could do during these rallies, i.e. talk to citizens and answer their questions, is not banned for the RPA, too. No one prevented them from visiting Gegharkunik or any other province and talk to people through rallies, though I doubt they are capable of doing that”.

MP thinks that misuse of power can occur when one candidate is allowed doing something that the others are deprived of.

“Is there any candidate who cannot go to provinces and meet people?” she wonders.