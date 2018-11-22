Leaning tower of Pisa's slant is reduced by 1.57 inches

The Leaning Tower of Pisa isn't leaning so much any more, Daily Mail reported.
After more than two decades of efforts to straighten it, engineers say the famed Tuscan bell tower is in better structural health than previously thought and has recently recovered four more centimeters (1.57 inches).
According to Professor Salvatore Settis, this is the equivalent of taking two centuries off its age.
A consultant to the international committee monitoring the tilt, Nunziante Squeglia, said that while the progressive recovery of tilt is good news, the overall structural health of the tower is more important.
In 1987 the Tower of Pisa was declared a World Heritage Site by the United Nation's cultural organisation Unesco, but as fears grew that it would topple over it was closed to the public in 1990 and engineers worked to stabilise it for the next 11 years.
The 12th-century tower was reopened to the public in 2001 and remained open throughout a restoration costing almost £6million - partly to keep tourists happy, but partly because the revenue from ticket sales helped pay for the upkeep. The tower attracts over one million visitors a year.