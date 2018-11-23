Acting Minister: Armenia to continue supporting development of IT

YEREVAN. – The Armenian government will continue supporting the development of the information technologies, Armenian Acting Minister of Transport and IT Hakob Arshakyan said on Friday during the press conference dedicated to Armenia’s Global IT Award.

Congratulating this year’s winner James Truchard, the acting minister recalled that IT sector is a top priority for the Armenian government.

“The government is committed to the development of information technologies, supporting start-up companies, increasing the efficiency of education and research, as well as attracting foreign experience and foreign companies to Armenia’s IT field,” the acting minister noted.

According to Hakob Arshakyan, both the potential of the state and diaspora, as well as private investors will be used for this purpose.

This award is “is very important for enhancing the image of Armenia in the global IT community,” Arshakyan added.

Among the previous winners of the award were one of the developers of Intel 4004, Federico Fagin, former Hitachi CEO Tsugio Makimoto, Apple founder Steve Wozniak and other well-known IT personalities.