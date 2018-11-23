News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 23
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.47
EUR
551.23
RUB
7.38
Show news feed
Acting Minister: Armenia to continue supporting development of IT
Acting Minister: Armenia to continue supporting development of IT
Region:Armenia
Theme: Innovations

YEREVAN. – The Armenian government will continue supporting the development of the information technologies, Armenian Acting Minister of Transport and IT Hakob Arshakyan said on Friday during the press conference dedicated to Armenia’s Global IT Award.

Congratulating this year’s winner James Truchard, the acting minister recalled that IT sector is a top priority for the Armenian government.

“The government is committed to the development of information technologies, supporting start-up companies, increasing the efficiency of education and research, as well as attracting foreign experience and foreign companies to Armenia’s IT field,” the acting minister noted.

According to Hakob Arshakyan, both the potential of the state and diaspora, as well as private investors will be used for this purpose.

This award is “is very important for enhancing the image of Armenia in the global IT community,” Arshakyan added.

Among the previous winners of the award were one of the developers of Intel 4004, Federico Fagin, former Hitachi CEO Tsugio Makimoto, Apple founder Steve Wozniak and other well-known IT personalities.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Co-founder of National Instruments James Truchard to get Armenia’s Global IT Award
The award is handed over to the prominent IT figures for outstanding contribution to IT development...
Russia FAN sues Facebook for account blocking
“FAN is an independent, authentic and legitimate news agency…
 ArmSec 2018 conference, CTF competition to be held in Yerevan
Capture the Flag (CTF) is expected to be held after the conference…
 Google News may stop working in EU over "link tax”
The company will take the final decision after it has read the final text of the law…
 WSJ: Zuckerberg warns Facebook employees over working "at war”
The head of the company demanded from Facebook top managers…
 Bloomberg: Company founded by Armenians is $1.7bn business
ServiceTitan Inc. proves that even plumbing can be a billion-dollar technology business…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news