Pashinyan-led march reaches downtown Yerevan

YEREVAN. – The Yerevan march that kicked off Saturday from Nor Nork District at 10am, and which led by acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, has reached the downtown Yerevan.
The march has already passed through several other districts of the capital city.
All the ministers, mayors and deputies who are members of Pashinyan-led Civil Contract party are participating in the march.
The participants of the rally observed a minute of silence near Yerablur military cemetery.
The march will end at Republic Square where Pashinyan will deliver a short message.