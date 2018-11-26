News
Monday
November 26
Monday
November 26
Russian FM: US, Western countries raise tensions near Russian border
Russian FM: US, Western countries raise tensions near Russian border
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The US and a number of Western countries raise tensions near Russian borders, the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a statement.

His remarks came at the 12th European Russian Forum in the European Parliament on the escalation of the relations between the West and Russia, RIA Novosti reported.

“The bleak state of Euro-Atlantic affairs is a direct consequence of the narrow self-serving line on the expansion of the North Atlantic alliance, the creation of new dividing lines in Europe,” the statement was read by Russian permanent representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov.

“The US, a number of Western countries, continue to raise tensions, including near the Russian borders. The atmosphere of strategic uncertainty is aggravated,” the statement said adding that such meetings became an important platform for the development of Russian-EU dialogue.

“Today, when Russian-EU relations are far from normal, such conditions, aimed at maintaining trust and mutual understanding between nations, deserve respect,” Russian FM said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
