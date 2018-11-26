Poroshenko proposes 30-day period for martial law in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has announced that martial law can be introduced from 09:00 a.m. on November 28, for a period of 30 days instead of 60, as was originally proposed by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC),UNIAN reported.

"The NSDC recommended that martial law be imposed for 60 days. My decision is and that I will propose it to the parliament that martial law be imposed for 30 days, so that martial law does not overlap any day of the election campaign," the president said.

Thus, the president proposes that martial law regulations should last 30 days and end in in the middle of December.

"In early December, I will submit a draft decision to parliament to set the date of presidential elections, which will be held on March 31, 2019, in accordance with the Constitution," he said.

"As the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, I will make every effort to meet this tight deadline and in a month to maximize opportunities to enhance our readiness to repel a possible full-scale Russian offensive," Poroshenko said.