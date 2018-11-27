News
EU urges US to join WTO reform
EU urges US to join WTO reform
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The EU urges the US authorities to join the WTO reform, Reuters reported

“Lots of countries in the world are backing this. So please come, sit down and talk to us. That they haven’t done so far. Will that happen? Who knows,” EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom.

The EU announced proposals on Monday for reforming the WTO appeal body, which will be presented to the organization’s General Council on 12 December. The project has already been agreed with Australia, India, Iceland, Canada, China, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea and Switzerland.

The EU proposes to indicate in which cases the Appeals Body members who leave their posts must complete the proceedings of the cases in which they work, as well as to ensure that these cases are settled within the 90-day period, and hold annual meetings of Appeals Body members with representatives of WTO member states to discuss the latest trends in global jurisprudence.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
