Come to senses and do your job, Pashinyan tells Karabakh leadership

YEREVAN. – Acting PM Nikol Pashinyan once again touched upon the accusations of his attempts “to sell Karabakh” during a meeting with voters in Gegharkunik province of Armenia.

He reminded of his earlier statements that he is the first leader of Armenia whose son is serving in Karabakh. However, Pashinyan argued that when he was reading messages on social media he was surprised to see “speculations”, “how can he say so” phrases.

Pashinyan said he could not understand the reason for activeness of some representatives of the leadership in Karabakh.

“Why did they become more active and why are they trying in some way to intervene and demonstrate their presence in the campaign for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Armenia? I have a lot of questions in this regard, and I will definitely discuss them with the NKR President Bako Sahakyan. And before that, Mr. Bako Sahakyan, I urge you to call the representatives of your cabinet of ministers to order and send them to work,” he said. “Once in two days the spokesperson for the Karabakh president has to comment on the words I've said, doesn't he? Could you imagine that my press secretary started commenting on any events in Karabakh? Can you imagine the consequences and results of all this? Come to senses and do your job. Of course, I will discuss with you everything that I mentioned, but after the elections.”