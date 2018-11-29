Poland's first nuclear power plant expected to start operating in 2033

Poland’s first nuclear power plant is expected to start operating in 2033, Reuters reported.

The projects have already been prepared under the previous government. However, they were not implemented for financial reasons. The current government of Poland has not yet given the green light for the initiative, the source said adding "Ultimately the ministry expects Poland to have a total of 6-9 GW of nuclear power by 2043, which will account for around 10 percent of power generation."

Activists opposed the construction of nuclear power plants, referring to the risks, while some local officials expressed concern about the possible influence of nuclear power plants on tourism in the region.

As reported earlier, the annual UN Climate Conference will kick off in the Polish city of Katowice on December 2. Participants are expected to hold talks on 2015 climate agreement.