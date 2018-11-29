Nikol Pashinyan: CSTO secretary general issue not as essential as other issues

The issue of the CSTO secretary general is not the most essential, acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at the campaign in Sevan today.

“The issue of the CSTO secretary general is a very small and not essential issue. The issues being discussed in that pre-context are more important. We will constantly defend the interests of Armenia and Artsakh,” Pashinyan said.

He noted that Armenia has not worsened relations with any of the states but registered “the bad and discredited situation it has inherited and not only in this establishment.”

“Unlike previous authorities we are not going to remain silent and adjust to the situation. We attach significance to the specification of our commitments in the CSTO before our allies and their commitments before us. We raise these issues for developing relations with our partners. If we do not refer to the existing issues the situation will become worse and more and more issues will be created,” Pashinyan noted.