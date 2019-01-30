News
Russian official: International community has consensus on rejecting military solution in Karabakh
Russian official: International community has consensus on rejecting military solution in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The international community has a consensus on a non-force settlement of the Karabakh conflict, Russian Deputy FM Grigoriy Karasin said after the opening of a bust to Alexander Griboyedov in Yerevan.

According to him, all the countries without exception, the main three mediators - the Russian Federation, the United States of America and the European Union represented by France – share the view that military scenarios should be ruled out.

At the same time, the Deputy Minister noted that due to the meetings of the heads of Armenia and Azerbaijan over the past months, there has been relative calmness and “predictability of the situation became characteristic.”

“New meetings are ahead, I understand that these meetings will be held at different levels, both of the foreign ministers and the leaders. Meetings should be well prepared to be substantive, to give real results and advance. Now it is extremely important that the international situation around the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh is predictable and calm,” Karasin said.
