Armenian Church leader visits Australia and New Zealand

Catholicos Karekin II, the leader of the Armenian Church, visited the Armenian Diocese of Australia and New Zealand on February 1, the press service of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiatsin reported.

On February 2, the Catholicos presided over a mass at the Armenian Apostolich Church of Holy Resurrection in Sydney.

More than 400 people came to the event to greet Catholicos Karekin II at the church.

“Just as you have received Christ Jesus as Lord, continue to walk in Him, 7rooted and built up in Him, strengthened in the faith”, the Catholicos told the faithful.

After the mass, a meeting with the people took place at the church hall.