News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 07
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Russian Aurus limo presentation to be held in UAE
Russian Aurus limo presentation to be held in UAE
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

The world premiere of the Russian Aurus limo will be held in February at the IDEX weapons exhibition in the UAE, said Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov.

The global presentation of the Aurus premium car will be held at the International Motor Show in Geneva on March 7, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported.

Export plans for Aurus vehicles are synchronized with obtaining local vehicle type approvals for ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), Europe, China, the Near and Middle East, Africa, South America, and South Korea.

“This is, above all, a European car, but the UAE and other countries in the Middle East are also actively in Aurus,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: Car imports to Armenia increased 4 times in 2 years
“The growth is due to the fact that citizens of other Eurasian Economic Union states…
 Kia presents its largest SUV
Kia’s biggest vehicle ever will not get the Stinger’s twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6…
 Armenian government may permit imports of right-hand drive vehicles till April 1
The corresponding draft amendments have been posted on e-draft.am...
 SSC Tuatara prototype revealed in video
The car was introduced in the beginning of 2018 in Pebble Beach…
 China suspends tariffs on US cars' imports
The ministry hoped to speed up negotiations with the US on all additional tariffs…
Armenian government permits imports of right-hand drive vehicles till March 1
The vehicles have to be re-equipped during a year...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos