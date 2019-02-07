Russian Aurus limo presentation to be held in UAE

The world premiere of the Russian Aurus limo will be held in February at the IDEX weapons exhibition in the UAE, said Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov.

The global presentation of the Aurus premium car will be held at the International Motor Show in Geneva on March 7, Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported.

Export plans for Aurus vehicles are synchronized with obtaining local vehicle type approvals for ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), Europe, China, the Near and Middle East, Africa, South America, and South Korea.

“This is, above all, a European car, but the UAE and other countries in the Middle East are also actively in Aurus,” he said.