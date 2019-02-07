Armenian PM salutes Macron’s decision to declare April 24 Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to declare April 24 Armenian Genocide commemoration day.
Pashinyan saluted the decision calling it “a powerful manifestation and an act of solidarity and determination to protect human rights and prevent mass atrocities.”
Salute the statement of @EmmanuelMacron. Powerful manifestation and act of #solidarity, #determination to protect human rights and prevent mass atrocities.— Nikol Pashinyan (@NikolPashinyan) February 7, 2019
As reported earlier, Macron French declared April 24 as Armenian Genocide commemoration day in France. He told an annual dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations in France that France was among the first nations to denounce “the murderous hunt of the Armenian people in the Ottoman Empire.”