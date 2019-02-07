News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 07
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
February 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.69
EUR
554.22
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Armenian PM salutes Macron’s decision to declare April 24 Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day
Armenian PM salutes Macron’s decision to declare April 24 Armenian Genocide Commemoration Day
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to declare April 24 Armenian Genocide commemoration day.

Pashinyan saluted the decision calling it “a powerful manifestation and an act of solidarity and determination to protect human rights and prevent mass atrocities.”

As reported earlier, Macron French declared April 24 as Armenian Genocide  commemoration day in France. He told an annual dinner of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations in France that France was among the first nations to denounce “the murderous hunt of the Armenian people in the Ottoman Empire.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Русский
Print
Read more:
All
France MFA: Macron fulfills his pledge to honor French citizens of Armenian descent
French foreign office commented on Turkey's reaction...
 Aram I thanks Macron for declaring April 24 Armenian Genocide remembrance day in France
The Catholicos of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia sent a letter of gratitude to the French president…
 Macron declares April 24 Armenian Genocide commemoration day in France
“The history of French Armenians is the history of France,” the French president said...
 LA City Attorney: I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Armenian community
Armenian Genocide survivors view the placement of Turkish flag as an assault…
 Trump signs Elie Wiesel Genocide and Atrocities Prevention Act
This new law represents a victory for the genocide prevention…
 Genocide Education Project to create California curriculum on Armenian Genocide
The Genocide Education Project has embarked on a new partnership with the USC Shoah Foundation…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos