Belarus official: Confirmation of CSTO chief not moving forward
Belarus official: Confirmation of CSTO chief not moving forward
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The confirmation of the CSTO Secretary General is not moving forward, as Armenia’s leadership is not responding to requests for a meeting with Stanislav Zas – Belarus’ candidate for this position,  Zas himself told reporters on Thursday.

Stanislav Zas, State Secretary of Belarus Security Council, said he had not met with Armenian PM so far, TUT.by reported.

“The process is not moving forward. I have sent a proposal to meet at a time convenient for the Armenian side, but I have not received a response so far. The rest CSTO members have endorsed he candidate from Belarus,” he said.

Asked whether the decision could be made without Armenia’s consent, Zas said that the CSTO charter implies making a decision by a limited number of members, but added that it is not the best option.

“Such decisions have to be made through consensus. This is a guarantee for a normal work,” he added.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
