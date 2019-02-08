Armenia Premier: We announce economic revolution’s start with this program of government

YEREVAN. – We announce the start of the economic revolution with this program of the government, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated at Friday’s special Cabinet meeting of the Government of Armenia.

He stressed that the program was made public two days ago, and that there have been some reactions to it.

“We launched—at the government—also a discussion of those reactions (…), and that discussion helped us to record once again that this program fully complies with the conceptual notions that we have,” Pashinyan said. “We have declared the concept of economic revolution [in Armenia]; and with this program, we are announcing the start of the economic revolution [in the country].”

The PM noted that the Armenian government considers itself the organizer of the process whose main mission is to create opportunities and to encourage people to make use of these opportunities.

“[But] those opportunities should not be declarative,” he added. “But, rather, people [will] be able to see, touch it, have it in their hands, and apply.”

As reported earlier, the Armenian government on Friday approved its program and sent it to the National Assembly (NA) for approval.

And 24 hours after the government program is sent to the NA, the latter’s president Ararat Mirzoyan will announce the day for the continuation of the first NA session, making this document a subject of parliamentary debates.