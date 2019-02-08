News
Former MP Manvel Grigoryan hospitalized to Nairi center
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Retired general and former MP Manvel Grigoryan is in the Nairi medical center for medical checkup, the head of the public relations department of the Penitentiary Department of the Ministry of Justice Nona Navikyan told Armenian News- NEWS.am

According to her, as a result of a medical consultation held on February 7, it was decided to hospitalize him for checkup.

The Former MP is charged with unlawfully acquiring and possessing weapons and ammunition, as well as committing large-scale embezzlement.
