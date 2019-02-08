Demographer: Armenian population decreases by 7 thousand people

The population of Armenia has decreased by another seven thousand people, the demographer Ruben Yeganyan said on Friday during the political seminar titled "Mobility and migration flows: Challenges and opportunities of Armenia."
According to him, figures given by the state do not take into account the rate of natural increase.
“Today there is no clear system and criteria for calculating migration flows and population censuses. However, taking into account all factors in the past year, this figure has declined. After political changes in the country, psychological factor was the only positive factor on the return of Armenians to their homeland,” he noted.
Yeganyan noted that labor migration from Armenia is directed mainly towards Russia.
“This is due to the lack of linguistic, cultural and psychological barriers that exist in Europe,” he said.
Asked to comment on the possible risks of increasing the migration flow from Asia, the expert noted that Armenia would not face mass immigration until it reached the level of the European economic development.