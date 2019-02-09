Expert: Armenia has great potential in solar power production, consumption

YEREVAN. – Armenia has great potential in production and consumption of solar power, expert Mariam Meyroyan said at a press conference on Saturday.

In her words, over the past few years, the interest of investors in this domain has grown several times.

Meyroyan stressed that the use of solar energy is more convenient for Armenia’s provinces where natural gas pipelines have not been installed in full.

“A full transition to solar power [in Armenia] for economic needs will cost close to US$10 thousand,” she added, in particular.

Expert Yuri Kamoyevich, for his part, noted that solar power system can be effective in Armenia in winter as well, since photovoltaic power stations only need sunlight.

“Taking into account that sunny days in Armenia are a lot, that energy can be accumulated and the reserve can be uses on foggy days,” the expert explained.