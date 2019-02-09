News
Wife in US accuses husband of torture and murder of their daughter
Wife in US accuses husband of torture and murder of their daughter
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A motion for separate trials for a husband and wife in the death of a 10-year-old contends the husband tortured both his wife and stepdaughter, AP reported.

Sharon and Julio Carrillo are accused of killing young Marissa Kennedy in Stockton Springs. This brutal murder, committed a year ago, led to the advancement of child protection reforms.

According to court documents published the day before, Sharon Carrillo is recognized as a victim, not an accomplice of this monstrous crime.

The document includes pictures taken with a mobile phone captured a naked mother and daughter kneeling. According to the document, the man raped his wife and stepdaughter.

Lawyer Julio Carrillo, in her turn, said that his client’s wife was trying to avoid punishment.

In the past, investigators claimed that Carillo’s spouses regularly beat their daughter.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
