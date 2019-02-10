World's longest 3D-printed concrete bridge opens in Shanghai

A team led by professor Xu Weiguo at the Tsinghua University School of Architecture in Beijing has 3D-printed a 26.3-metre-long concrete bridge, which they claim is the world's longest, Dezeen reported.
The 3.6-metre-wide pedestrian bridge, which spans a canal in Shanghai's Baoshan District, was installed earlier this year. It was designed by Tsinghua University School of Architecture's Zoina Land Joint Research Center for Digital Architecture (JCDA), and built by Shanghai Wisdom Bay Investment Management Company.
According to JCDA, the bridge's arched form is informed by the 1,400 year old Anji Bridge in Zhaoxian, which is China's oldest standing bridge.
The bridge's structure comprises 44 hollow units, while the deck is constructed from 68 pavement units made in "the form of brain corals" filled with white pebbles, and the handrails are made from a further 64 pieces. All the components are printed using a composite of polyethylene fibre concrete and admixtures.