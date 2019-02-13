News
Biologists have photos and footage of black leopard spotted in Kenya
Region:World News
Theme: Society

A rare black leopard has been spotted, photographed and videotaped by a team of biologists in Kenya.

According to Nick Pilfold, a global conservation scientist at the San Diego Zoo, it took a team of biologists months to wait and shoot rare photos of the black leopard. Although the black leopard has been spotted in Africa in the past, these photos confirm the fact that there are black leopards in the continent, CNN reported.

“It is likely that black leopards have been living in Kenya all along, it is only that high-quality imagery to confirm it has been missing until now,” said Pilfold.  The black leopard was photographed by Will Burrard-Lucas, who says photographing the black leopard was a longtime dream of his. Burrard-Lucas took the photos with a Camtraptions Camera, which is a special camera for wildlife photography and footage. According to Kenyan conservationist Paula Kahambu, many black leopards have been spotted and unconfirmed in the past, but this is the first time one has been proven.
