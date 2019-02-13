Gas price will not rise this year, Armenia PM assures

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said gas price for Armenian consumers will not rise this year.
“Gazprom Armenia company is purchasing gas from Russia, while the government is dealing with the domestic consumers. We assured that there will be no increase in price in 2019. As to the negotiations with the Russian side, they are underway and in the context of our interests,” Pashinyan said.
He added that the management efficiency of Gazprom Armenia has to be increased, and optimization has to be discussed.