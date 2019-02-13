Armenia PM: I will endeavor to put all my efforts into raising respect, appreciation toward science (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Wednesday attended and delivered an address at the award ceremony for the Victor Ambartsumian International Science Prize, at the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia.
“Being a newly independent state, Armenia continues—in the most difficult years and at present, too—to underscore the development of science, continues to have its place among the leading countries,” Pashinyan said, in particular. “As the leader of the country, I will endeavor to put all my efforts into raising the respect and appreciation toward science and the cultivators of science.”
Subsequently, the Armenian PM handed the Victor Ambartsumian International Science Prize to astronomers Edward van den Heuvel, Aleksander Tutukov, and Lev Yungelson.